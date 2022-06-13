Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and controversy go hand in hand. She is well known for speaking her mind regardless of the consequences. The actress has now joined an ongoing debate over Nupur Sharma’s controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad. Scroll down to know more.

BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad received a lot of flak from international communities. Countries like UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Jordan, Libya, and Bahrain strongly condemned her comments.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Many of my Muslim friends drink, smoke, have premarital s*x, don’t wear a burka, use swear words, eat pork and because of work situations at times don’t even follow all guidelines… it’s fine beauty of India’s freedom nahi toh not just Nupur but everyone will become criminals.”

Take a look at her Instagram story below:

This is not the first time that Kangana came to Nupur Sharma’s defense. She previously wrote on her Instagram story, “Nupur is entitled to her opinions, i see all kinds of threats targeted at her when Hindu gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, please do that no need to play dons yourself, this is not Afghanistan, we have a properly functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting.”

Recently, senior Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah shared his thoughts on why the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, have remained silent on the issue. The veteran actor said to NDTV, “I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”

He also gave an example of Aryan Khan’s arrest in an alleged drug case. What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

