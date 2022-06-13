Akshay Kumar is in badly need of one big success after two back-to-back flops with Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Not just the neutral audience but even Akki’s fans called out the makers for not promoting the biggies properly. Now it seems like the makers of Raksha Bandhan have learned a lot after the disastrous results of the above two mentioned films.

As we all know, Akshay does 3-4 films a year and finds himself always busy all around the year. Maybe due to this reason, the actor promotes his film for just around 4 weeks. Fans were clearly upset when they saw very less promotions for Akshay’s Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It looks like finally the voice of fans has been heard.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Raksha Bandhan have planned an extensive promotional campaign. “While Akshay Kumar films usually have a short 28-day campaign, this time around the makers will be extensively promoting the film for 5 to 6 weeks,” a source quoted to the portal. The report further adds that the trailer is ready and will be out very soon.

“It’s the return of Akshay Kumar to the genre that got him a lot of success from 2016 to 2019. It’s a small-town story of how a brother stands by his sisters under all circumstances with a parallel romantic track with Bhumi Pednekar,” reads the report stating that Akshay’s upcoming film will have much more appeal which even penetrates into B and C centres of the box office.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is scheduled to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres.

