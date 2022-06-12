Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj, which was one of the much-awaited films of the year, was released earlier this month. A lot of expectation was associated with the film but unfortunately, it tanked.

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial failed to bring in the audience at the end of its first week. The period drama, which also marks Manushi’s debut film, has only managed to do business with Rs 54.75 crore. Now due to a lack of audience, the shows are getting canceled in some circuits.

Reportedly, the film Samrat Prithviraj was made at a budget of Rs 200 crore and had a lot of VFX work. To cut down the loss, the makers of the film have decided to release it on the OTT platform, reports ETimes. It is worth pointing out that the film turned out to be a second commercial failure for Akshay Kumar followed by ‘Bachchhan Paandey‘ released in March this year.

Samrat Prithviraj is YashRaj’s first historical film. While Akshay played the role of 12the century warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi played the role of Princess Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also part of the film.

Meanwhile, Khiladi Kumar has lined up for films releasing this year. He will be seen in ‘Ram Setu’ co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The superstar will also appear in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Bhumi Pednekar and ‘Selfie’ with Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay Kumar has also signed up for yet another Tamil remake. He will be seen in the remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ that starred Suriya and was directed by Sudha Kongara. The film was loosely based on GR Gopinath. Reports claimed that the Hindi remake will be titled ‘Start Up’, however, Vikram Malhotra, denied the development saying, “No title confirmed yet.”

