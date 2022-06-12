Actress Rakhi Sawant recently introduced her new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani months after splitting from her ex-husband Ritesh. Now the actress claims that her ex-husband has hacked all her social media accounts. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As per reports, Rakhi and her new boyfriend Adil visited the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai to file a complaint against her ex-husband. She alleged that he is jealous of her new boyfriend Adil and therefore seeks revenge.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Rakhi Sawant cried inconsolably and said, “I have come to the police station because my ex-husband Ritesh is troubling me a lot. He has hacked my Instagram, Facebook, and my Gmail account. He has entered his number and name in all my accounts. When we were together, he was handling my social media accounts and after we separated I did not change the passwords. I thought we had parted amicably and he would not take any revenge on me. But he is in revenge mode. He has clearly told me that he will destroy me. Today we all earn money from Instagram accounts and he has hacked that.”

Adil Khan Durrani further claimed that he tried to change it by adding an authenticated password but it’s not happening because Ritesh has added his own id in her Gmail account. “All the passwords and OTPs are going to him. She can’t access her Google pay or phone pay also,” he said.

Rakhi Sawant then went on to add how Ritesh is misusing her social media handles to take revenge from her. “He is writing nasty stuff on my account about Colors TV. They will think I am writing it. He wants me to get banned by the channel and ruin my relationship with Salman Khan Bhai. He tells me that last time, you got to enter Bigg Boss because of me, now I will see how you will enter Bigg Boss with Adil. He is using abusive language on Instagram,” she said.

Not just that Ritesh has threatened to file 10 cases against the former Bigg Boss contestant to cause more trouble for her.

Must Read: Mika Singh Reveals Rejecting 100 Marriage Proposals Before His ‘Swayamvar’ Show: “Before Rejecting Any Girl, I Rejected Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram