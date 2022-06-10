Actress Rakhi Sawant has become a household name due to her popular dance numbers and occasional appearances in films. She is also known for her antics on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. Recently, she introduced her new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani.

Advertisement

Rakhi claims to be madly in love with Adil who she introduced months after her split with her estranged husband Ritesh. Now in the latest report, the two are sharing some shocking allegations against Rakhi’s ex-husband Ritesh. Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Adil Khan Durran was asked about his relationship with Rakhi Sawant, he said, “I am very pretty much serious about her. I have made my decision. It is a responsibility. I can’t be joking around.”

When Rakhi was asked about Adil’s gift (a house and a car in Dubai), she said, “I have a car and home. Woh lekar kya karungi? I want his family too,” Adil too added, “She is not interested in the car and house. She is interested in only me and I am interested in only her.”

Adil Khan Durrani then shared his opinion about Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Ritesh. Taking an indirect dig at him, Adil said, “Being a man, I shouldn’t be ever humiliating, abusing, and hitting a woman.” When asked whether Ritesh was abusive towards Rakhi, he agreed, “Yes, albeit indirectly.” The former Bigg Boss contestant too agreed with him.

Previously, Rakhi alleged that Adil’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delvari threatened to ruin their relationship. “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married,” she added.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s Cheesy PDA In Goa Leave Netizens Questioning Them On ‘Sanskar’, One Commented “Bandar & Bandariya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram