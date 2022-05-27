Rakhi Sawant is making a lot of buzz lately but this time not for any drama but due to her love life. The actress who found love again in Adil Khan Durrani is being very vocal about her new life. In a recent chat, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed she’s in Dubai, where she’ll meet Adil’s family. The actress even speaks about what he likes about her and if he’s fine with her acting/dancing career. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Sawant was earlier in a relationship with businessman Ritesh Singh whom she introduced in the last season of Bigg Boss. Soon after the show got ended, the two parted way due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani in a recent chat with ETimes spoke about each other and their love life. During the interview, Adil even confirmed that Roshina was indeed his ex while the actress said, “I had cried a lot when Roshina called me up the other day. But today in Dubai, I am feeling so loved. Adil is an amazing guy.”

Rakhi Sawant says Adil Khan Durrani is fine with her working in the entertainment industry and never asked her to quit her work. However, the actress says there are certain things, to this Adil adds, “It is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered.”

Talking more about Rakhi, Khan says, “Whatever her image is on TV etc. she is the opposite of that. She is a simple, down-to-earth jolly character who gets happy in small things. Her image in public’s eye is wrong.” When asked if there’s any resistance from his family, “Thoda sa hai. But Rakhi is such a wonderful person. She has told me everything about herself, including her shaadi with Ritesh. Earlier I didn’t know about it, but now I know. I haven’t even seen her ‘Main Hoon Naa’ yet, neither ‘Bigg Boss’”

Rakhi Sawant adds, “Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Opens Up On Walking The Prestigious Red Carpet: “Hope I Continue To Represent India And Make My Country Proud”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram