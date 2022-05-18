Ever since Rakhi Sawant introduced her fans to her new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, fans have been going gaga in order to know more about him. Earlier the actress was seen thanking him for gifting her BMW. Finally, Rakhi spoke about her new love and spilt the beans on how they met and when they started dating. The controversial actress revealed that within a month of their meeting Adil allegedly proposed her.

When Rakhi was not sure about their relationship, Adil cited her examples of celeb couples like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora.

From quite some time, reports of Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani entering Bigg Boss 16 have been doing the rounds of media. Now the actress has finally addressed these rumours and reacted to the same. During her latest interview, Rakhi said such things are not planned and there’s a possibility that Bigg Boss might call them together.

Rakhi told ETimes, “Are such things planned? This is utter rubbish. Is it my decision whom the makers of ‘Bigg Boss’ want in the show? For all you know, they might call us together in the upcoming season. For all you know, they might call only me and not him. I love ‘Bigg Boss’. But such thinking that we are in love simply because we want to go to a reality show is preposterous.” After a pause, she then tells the portal, “God, we are in a solid relationship. Nobody can separate us.”

In the same interview, Rakhi Sawant also spilt the beans on how she and Adil met. She told ETimes, “I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha. Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older to him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him.”

Further, when asked if his family has accepted her, she said, “I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil’s family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein. His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai. I hope his khandaan accepts me.”

Coming back, how interesting it would be so to see Rakhi Sawant appearing on the 16th season of Bigg Boss and this time with new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. We already can’t keep calm. LOL!

