Anupamaa Fans Erupts In Joy After Dreamy MaAn Ki Shaadi Pics Goes Viral
Anupamaa Fans Erupts In Joy After Dreamy MaAn Ki Shaadi Pics Goes Viral, Netizens Call Anuj Kapadia “The Most Handsome Dulha”(Photo Credit–Instagram)

Hindi-language television drama series Anupamaa, which began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, is one of the most-watched TV shows. It has managed to stay on top of the TRP list for a long time and continues to do so. Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s love story was one of the major reasons that are loved by the audience.

Advertisement

Fans of the show have been mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares on-screen. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the on-screen couple and the show. They often keep showering their unwavering support and love for the cast and crew of the show as well.

Advertisement

Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa are all set to tie the knot and MaanKiShaadi has become a hot topic on social media these days. The makers of the show gave a glimpse of bride-to-be and groom-to-be in the recent episode and netizens could not contain their excitement.

As seen in the below pictures, Anupamaa chose a white lehenga and completed the look with a bright red dupatta. Whereas, Anuj picked a red sherwani with a green turban and was tagged ‘the most handsome dulha’ by fans.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions on MaanKiShaadi:

We can see that fans are extremely delighted and moved by the wedding of the couple. Previous episodes also saw how Anupamaa does her mommy duties and makes everyone realise that a mother is never off-duty. Although she is getting married to Anuj, that doesn’t mean she will forget her children.

Going by this the show is enjoying massive popularity among the audience and an undisputed run on the TRPs charts. The television drama seemingly continues to the reign TRPs.

Must Read: Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Aarya Gets Trolled For Wearing An ‘Uncomfortable’ Top At Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora’s Baby Shower, Netizens Say “Aise Kapde Pehnte Kyu Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out