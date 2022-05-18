Hindi-language television drama series Anupamaa, which began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, is one of the most-watched TV shows. It has managed to stay on top of the TRP list for a long time and continues to do so. Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly’s love story was one of the major reasons that are loved by the audience.

Fans of the show have been mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares on-screen. There are several fan clubs dedicated to the on-screen couple and the show. They often keep showering their unwavering support and love for the cast and crew of the show as well.

Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa are all set to tie the knot and MaanKiShaadi has become a hot topic on social media these days. The makers of the show gave a glimpse of bride-to-be and groom-to-be in the recent episode and netizens could not contain their excitement.

As seen in the below pictures, Anupamaa chose a white lehenga and completed the look with a bright red dupatta. Whereas, Anuj picked a red sherwani with a green turban and was tagged ‘the most handsome dulha’ by fans.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions on MaanKiShaadi:

Finally!!! She's going to be Mrs #Anupamaa Anuj Kapadia very soon🥺🤧😭❤️❤️ mere aansu abhi se nahi ruk rahe yaar 😭😭 How's the josh FD walo ?????????????? #MaAnKiShaadi 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZCHWuciw4B — rups_my_queen (@rups_queen) May 17, 2022

Loved loved loved Anuj entry 😍😍😍 Song, choreography and him everything was PURFECTTTTT felt like dancing myself on "Meri shadi karwao"🤭😂🤣😂🤣😂 Best Groom Entry 🤩💥🥰#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #Anupama | #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/xliQDHLjzJ — 𝓐𝓷𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓴𝓪💅~ 𝑳𝒂𝒅𝒌𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒍𝒆💃 (@A_nushki) May 18, 2022

Had goosebumps at the entry of our queen #Anupama🤯..

maari beautiful looked the prettiest bride😍with the glow reflecting the love of our charmer #AnujKapadia❤🧿❤🧿

MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH#MaAnKiShaadi

#AnupamaaAnujKapadia#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna — Garima (@Garima1597) May 18, 2022

THE MOST GORGEOUS WOMAN IN THE WORLD @TheRupali never witnessed sach A beauty most good-looking BRIDE in this universe @TheRupali mesmerized everyone with your beauty 😳🔥🙂❣#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ekWIVI3mJU — justice for Sushant (@TeamSushantsing) May 18, 2022

Kal raat jab me ye👇pics edit kar rahi thi tb mera 4 saal ka beta bolta"mumy kitttiiii sundal hai teli #anupamaa"Haaayee😭Kya btau me jab wo bolaa"kitttiiii sundal hai teli anupama"feeling so emotinally ki wo mere man ki baaat janta hai ki #Anu mujje kitni pasnd hai#maAnkishadi pic.twitter.com/0pW5sDuvGz — deepika kumawat (@deepikakumawat6) May 18, 2022

Now, coz I am terribly greedy when it comes to his CRAFT, I want a somber, teary Anuj reminiscing his 27 yrs, so I can cry for the rest of my life!@ketswalawalkar give my Man his 2 minutes…no script needed, just a camera & let him make us howl🙏 U know what he can😭#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/t0L3ek3pmS — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) May 18, 2022

We can see that fans are extremely delighted and moved by the wedding of the couple. Previous episodes also saw how Anupamaa does her mommy duties and makes everyone realise that a mother is never off-duty. Although she is getting married to Anuj, that doesn’t mean she will forget her children.

Going by this the show is enjoying massive popularity among the audience and an undisputed run on the TRPs charts. The television drama seemingly continues to the reign TRPs.

