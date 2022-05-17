Star couples Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are awaiting the arrival of their first child together. They organised a baby shower and celebrities attended the event. TV actress Shraddha Aarya was also one of them. Pictures and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

TV actors like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Swati Kapoor, and Surbhi Chandana were seen attending the event. Kundali Bhagya actress later also shared photos of her posing with other celebs. However, her spotted videos are going viral and eagle-eyed netizens began to troll on social media. Scroll down to know more.

In a paparazzi video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shraddha Aarya made turns heads in her drop-dead ensemble. She was seen in a white skirt with a blue backless top as she got clicked at Dheeraj Dhoopar wife’s baby shower. But netizens trolled her for appearing in uncomfortable attire for the celebration.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the paparazzi shared the video on Instagram, users thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “Wts wrong with these tv industry girls if ur r not comfortable in such dresses thn grls why u wore it wts wrong with u dressing sense 😁😁😁😁😁” while another user wrote, “why wear such dress which makes u uncomfortable.. 👎🏼you are trying to cover which you actually wanna show🙄”

A third user commented, “Looking bit uncomfortable my cutest Shraddha.” Another user wrote, “Jab comfortable nhi hota toh aise kapde pehnte kyu hai ya TV wale😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

Previously, Shraddha Aarya shared a series of photos from the event and wrote,“Mommy Daddy to be… with Me who’s as happy & thrilled as can be. It’s DD’d baby on the way!!! Wish You Both A world Fill of Happiness, Love and Luck!!!!! Coming Soooonnn!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

