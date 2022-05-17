Since yesterday reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have surfaced and it has taken social media by storm. The latest media report suggested that Shailesh who plays the role of Taarak in the TV’s longest-running show is all set to quit the show. The report states that due to the exclusivity factor, the actor was losing out on some great roles that were coming his way. While there’s been no confirmation on the same, it was reported that Shailesh has already stopped shooting for TMKOC and has already made up his mind.

Well, Shailesh’s resignation from her show has come as a shock for all as he has been associated with the Taarak Mehta from past 14 years.

While the news of his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is yet to be confirmed, rumours of his next project have already started to make headlines. Known to be a famous poet, Shailesh will reportedly host a poet-based show. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in India TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha will be hosting poetry-based show that will air on Shemaroo TV in June. A source closer to the development revealed to India TV, “The shoot has begun. The show’s format will be based on ‘hasya kavi sammelan’ which Shailesh has been doing for many years. More than a reality show, it is a show that will encourage literature. There will be no contest as such and the stage will be open to those who have a deep interest and love for poetry. Shailesh will be taking forward his first and foremost interest through this show, i.e. poetry.”

The same report also states that the announcement of Shailesh Lodha’s new show will be made soon and within a couple of days the promo of the same too will be launched.

Well, we already can’t wait to see Shailesh in all together new avatar and make the official announcement. Can you? Do let us know how much eager are you, by dropping in your comments below.

