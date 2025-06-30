Punjabi cinema is ready to tickle your funny bone once more with its new comedy-drama Kiraya Maaf. The movie combines laughter, chaos, and the everyday life issues of the youth in a way that is relatable and entertaining. If you like light-hearted stuff with a desi touch, this one’s for you.

Where To Watch Kiraya Maaf?

Kiraya Maaf will premiere on July 7, 2025, and you can catch it exclusively on the Chaupal app. If you’re using Chaupal Subscription, then you’ll be able to stream the movie without any hassle. This original film is directed by Harjit Malhi and features a cast that includes Kamal Batth, Inderpreet Sahni, Arry Singh Gill, Barinder Singh, and Mr Dogra.

Labeled as a rollercoaster of humor and confusion, Kiraya Maaf has much in store for the audience beyond laughter. The film will surprise the audience with surprises, quirky characters, and scenarios that will make you look back at your own inconvenience in your 20s.

What Is Kiraya Maaf About?

The story is based on the lives of Akash, Rohan, and Sameer, three young adults struggling to earn a living in the crowded city of Maheshtala. The three friends live in a small, dilapidated apartment and worry about paying the rent to their constantly vigilant landlady, Mrs. Sharma, who observes everything carefully.

With little cash in their pockets and grand visions in their heads, the boys tend to get caught in predicaments, particularly when it’s rent time. One day, Akash thinks of a plan that could save them from their financial mess—except the idea is far from simple.

His plan sets off a chain of unexpected and ridiculous occurrences. What was to be a swift solution turns into a complete odyssey filled with mistaken identities, comical miscommunications, and sheer lunacy on the part of all three friends—and their landlady.

If you like sentimental comedies with a young feel and a local twist, Kiraya Maaf could win your heart!

