Shortly after Raj Anadkat joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the rumors about him dating Munmun Dutta began in full swing. Netizens literally stalked the social media profiles of both actors to discover a hint about their relationship. Soon after the rumors spread like wildfire, both Munmun and Raj came out and denied it. Out of nowhere, the TMKOC actors again grabbed the headlines last year due to the rumored engagement, and even Bhavya Gandhi was affected by it. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Raj Anadkar and Munmun Dutta’s rumored engagement grabbed the headlines last year

In March 2024, a report in News18 Showsha stated that both actors are now engaged, and even their families are aware of their engagement. As expected, the report went viral in no time and became the talk of the town. The engagement wasn’t just restricted to Raj and Munmun; Bhavya was also dragged into it.

TMKOC fame Bhavya Gandhi received calls after the news went viral

Bhavya Gandhi was the first to essay the character of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was a part of the show from 2008 to 2017 and became a household name. When the report of the rumored engagement of Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta went viral, Bhavya got calls from many people, as they thought the Tapu associated with the news was him. He had to clarify that he had nothing to do with the news.

Recently, while talking to ETimes, Bhavya Gandhi revealed how he received calls from people after the rumored engagement of Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta. He said, “Firstly, the Tapu they were seeking wasn’t me. And the rumors happened to be in Baroda, so my mom and I got a lot of calls during that time about this, and I had to clarify to them that yes, I played the character of Tap, but it wasn’t me.”

Raj made it clear last year

Meanwhile, just a few months after the engagement rumors, Raj Anadkat talked to ETimes and denied the report. He further shared that whenever there is something interesting in his life, he will talk about it openly.

