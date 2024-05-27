TMKOC’s OG Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi, Was Earning This Massive Amount Before He Quit The Show, Saying Goodbye To His Golden Paycheck

Imagine being a kid and earning lakhs in your paycheck. While it sounds like a dream, it is Bhavya Gandhi’s reality. The actor played the very popular role of Tapu Jethalal Gada on Sony SAB’s iconic show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Meanwhile, Bhavya, who played the role of OG Tapu before quitting the show, has been active in the Gujarati industry and has starred in plays and movies. But did you know that before he said goodbye to the show, Gandhi was earning lakhs for his role in the show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the country’s most popular television shows, having aired for nearly 15 years. Many actors in the series have become household names due to its success. TMKOC has witnessed several actors leave over the years. There have been numerous cast changes for the show, starting with Daya Ben, the lead character, going missing and even Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta, quitting and being replaced many times.

It’s been a long time, but one such change still bothering fans is that Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of OG Tapu, decided to leave the show after nine years.

Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to prominence with his role as Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was once the most popular and highest-paid child actor on television. However, the young actor wanted to pursue a full-fledged film career, so he left the show earlier.

Tapu AKA Bhavya’s Pay Check

Being one of the most in-demand child actors then, Bhavya’s Tapu was central to the show’s story. He reportedly received payment of about Rs 10,000 for each episode of the show in exchange for his appearance. Because he shot almost daily, he reportedly earned the most, Rs. 3 Lakh per month.

Other reports also suggested that Bhavya has a net worth of Rs 16 Crore and earned about Rs. 34 Lakhs for his stint in the show in 2013.

While people were surprised by Bhavya’s decision to quit, in an interview that he had around June of 2023, he revealed his reason for quitting. Gandhi said, “It was never about popularity; I never expected popularity. It just came along the way, and I am okay with it, if it’s there or not. If I am happy to do something, I will do it. I don’t know anything else. I just want to do something that I am here to do, that’s all, and I don’t know what that is, but I will find it someday.”

Bhavya Gandhi quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 and made his Gujarati film debut in the same year. Bhavya starred in Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay and has done films like Bau Na Vichar and Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal. He also appeared in the show Shaadi Ke Siyape.

