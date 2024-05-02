The TV fraternity and fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been in deep shock and worry ever since the news of Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance went viral. Addressing the same, several stars from the show have shared their reactions and prayed for Gurucharan’s well-being. Now, the show’s producer, Asit Modi, has reacted to the news and shared his concern. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Gurucharan, who formerly played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi, was supposed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi by flight on 22nd April. However, he never reached Mumbai and didn’t even return to his home in Delhi. Following this shocking update, his father registered a police complaint in the Palam area of New Delhi.

Talking about the same to Times Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer, Asit Modi, said, “This is a very painful and shocking news. He (Gurucharan Singh) was very loving towards his family. He took the whole responsibility of his parents on himself. We were never really personal with each other but from what I knew of him, he was a very religious person.”

Asit Modi continued, “He had left TMKOC during Covid, but we always had good relations even after that… Gurucharan always used to meet me with a smile. His disappearance is very shocking, I don’t know why this has happened. The investigation is on, though, so I am sure something good will turn up. I pray to God that he is safe and he picks up his calls.”

Asit Modi even shared that he met Gurucharan Singh 6-7 months ago and had not been in contact with the actor much.

Meanwhile, before the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan Singh’s co-stars, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Samay Shah, and Tanuj Mahashabde, also reacted to the missing news. Samay Shah, who plays the character of Gogi in the show, also shared that Gurucharan looked happy and content when they had a conversation last time, thus refuting the reports about the actor being depressed while talking to Indian Express.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Panchayat Season 3 Release Date Announced; What To Expect In Jitendra Kumar’s Comedy Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News