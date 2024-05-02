Heeramandi Slammed By Sheezan Khan: Actor Takes A Dig At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Magnum Opus, "Nobody Could Speak Urdu..."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Heeramandi, is getting mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Some are just mesmerized by his grandeur, while others cannot find anything other than grandeur. The show that runs over 7 hours on Netflix did not get a grand welcome as expected.

Now, actor Sheezan Khan decided to take a brave stand on the web series and slammed it for not getting the basic nuisances right. Sheezan pointed out the most glaring mistake in the show, which was evident throughout.

After watching Heeramandi, Sheezan Khan took to his Instagram to point out how a show based in Lahore and making its premise in courtesans could not even make them write correct Urdu, to begin with.

The actor wrote, “Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak ‘urdu’ in SLB’s Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed.”

For the unversed, and without dropping any spoilers, Heeramandi plays on the dynamics between courtesans and Nawabs. It draws inspiration from Ghalib, Meer, and Faiz, all Urdu poets. One of the lead characters in the show, Alamzeb, aspires to be a ‘Shaayra’ as well. However, none of them can speak Urdu the way and in the manner in which it should be spoken.

Coming to Farida Jalal, the veteran actress plays a Muslim woman from Lahore, belonging to the family of Nawabs. Her character, Qudsia Begum, never gets the worth it should have.

Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix, and the show is based on the pre-Indepnendence era, talking about a bunch of courtesans who called them Queens of Lahore and how they fought for Independence. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh & Taha Shah in the lead roles, with strong support from Jason Shah and Indresh Malik.

