Heeramandi is around 15 days away from release, and the anticipation is sky-high. The eight-part series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on the lives of tawaifs living at a red-light district in Lahore. It features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others, in leading roles. But do you know the remuneration the cast members were paid? Scroll below for an interesting scoop.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the most expensive web series made in India. Mounted on a staggering budget of over 200 crores, the initial promos prove that the Netflix release will be nothing short of a visual spectacle. It is jointly directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar.

The ensemble cast of Heeramandi includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. Can you guess who is the highest-paid actor of them all? Scroll below for the salaries of the team members in the ascending order.

Sharmin Sehgal

Life has come full circle for Sharmin Sehgal, who began her Bollywood journey as an assistant director (AD) to her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She made her debut in his 2019 production Malaal and went on to be a part of Atithi Bhooto Bhava (2022).

Sharmin Sehgal will play Alamzeb in Heeramandi and has reportedly been paid 35 lakhs.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

After ruling the Television world, Sanjeeda Sheikh seems to be focussing on her film career. She’s been a part of renowned films like Ponniyin Selvan and Fighter, among others.

Sanjeeda Sheikh is now turning into a Sanjay Leela Bhansali actress in Heeramandi. She will be portraying the character of Waheeda. The actress has been paid a sum of 40 lakhs for the web series.

Fardeen Khan

Bollywood star Fardeen Khan has a recurring role as Wali Mohammed in the Netflix series. As per reports, the actor took home a salary of 75 lakhs for the period series.

Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha has been ruling the digital world with shows like Inside Edge, The Great Indian Murder, and now Heeramandi. The initial promos featured her in the mesmerising avatar of Lajjo.

As per reports, Richa Chadha has charged a remuneration of 1 crore for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar.

Manisha Koirala

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala has been a part of limited projects in Bollywood but really impactful ones. Her filmography includes Sanju, Lust Stories, and Shehzada in recent times.

Sanja Leela Bhansali has roped in Manisha Koirala for the character of Malikajaan and paid her a remuneration of 1 crore.

Aditi Rao Hydari

It would be safe to say that Aditi shells out utmost grace and perfectly fits the bill of a period drama. She will be seen as Bibbojaan, and fans are excited to witness what new she brings to the table.

Aditi Rao Hydari is reportedly taking a sum of 1-1.5 crores for Netflix’s Heeramandi.

Sonakshi Sinha

After Kalank, fans were secretly wishing to see Sonakshi Sinha in another period drama. Our wishes have finally come true and what better than a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial?

Sonakshi Sinha will be portraying the role of Fareedan and is charging a salary of 2 crores for the same. She is said to be the highest-paid member of the cast!

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others, but the details of their paycheck are unknown.

(Credits: Showbiz Galore)

