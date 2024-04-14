"Salman Khan Iske Baad Goliyan Khaali Ghar Par Nahi Chalengi," Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Allegedly Takes Responsibility For Gunshot Firing At Galaxy Apartment, Salim Khan Reacts!

In a shocking turn of events, while Mumbai Police is still investigating the open-fire gunshots outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, a social media post allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack.

The post, allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi‘s brother Anmol Bishnoi, has further warned Salman to consider this open firing as a warning of sorts. Last year, also the superstar was threatened and asked to have a one-to-one conversation with gangster Goldy Brar.

The viral social media post written in Hindi threatens and warns Salman Khan and calls him an alliance of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. The authenticity of the said post is still under investigation.

The post said, “Om Jai Shri Ram. Jai Guruji Jambheshwar. Jai Guru Dayanand Saraswati. Jai Bharat. Hum Aman Chahte Hain. Zulm ke khilaafa agar faisla jung se ho to jung hi sahi.” (We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it.) The post was made at 11.30 am and is going viral now.

The post further threatened and warned the superstar, saying, “Salman Khan, humne tumhe ye sirf trailer dikhane ke liye kiya hai. Taaki tum samajh jaao hamari taakat ko aur mat parkho. Yeh Pehli aur aakhiri warning hai. Iske Baad Goliyan Khali Ghar Par nahi chalenegi.” (Salman Khan, we have done this to show you the trailer. So that you get an idea of our capabilities and don’t have to test us, this is the first and last warning for you. Henceforth, the bullets will not be fired at the walls or any empty house).”

Salim Khan Reacts

The father of the superstar has reacted to this whole incident and told CNN News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity; there is no need to worry.” Even his neighbor and director Prem Soni said, “He’s absolutely fine from what I know. Everything’s being taken care of. Things are under control, and there’s nothing to worry about.”

Pooja Bhatt Reacts

Reacting to the incident, Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection, then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago, and now a shootout? Scary.”

As per a report by India Today, “The Bandra Police filed a case against two unidentified individuals in connection with the shooting outside Salman Khan’s residence. Mumbai Police DCP Raj Tilak Roushan stated that over 15 teams have been assembled to catch the suspects.”

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

