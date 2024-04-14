The internet woke up Today to the shocking news of an open fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. A leaked CCTV Footage on the internet claims two bike riders were involved in the alleged attack.

The police officials have already launched a probe. However, they have not yet nabbed the said bikers. None have taken responsibility for the action, and it is not clear what the motive behind the open firing was.

Police officials have confirmed to ANI, “Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation.”

A Bullet Hit The Actor’s Wall

Reports further suggest that one of the bullets hit the actor’s wall, and the forensic team is currently investigating further. Police officials are also examining the leaked CCTV footage to nab the bikers who are behind the threatening act.

This CCTV footage is claimed to have been leaked from outside Galaxy Apartments.

Security Beefs Up At Galaxy Apartment

Currently, security has beefed up at Galaxy Apartment, as confirmed by a Police officer to ANI. “The security has been beefed up outside the actor’s residence at Galaxy apartments, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused,” said the official.

Salman Khan On Goldy Brar’s Hitlist

Salman has been on Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar’s list, and the gangster last year announced that the superstar is on his gang’s list. Salim Khan last year received a threatening letter that was a death threat saying they would be treated the same way as Siddhu Moose Wala was treated.

Salman Khan has been on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list ever since he killed the blackbuck which offended the Bishnoi Community.

