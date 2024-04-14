Two gunshots opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment this morning, and ever since, Mumbai Police has been on high alert and investigating the matter. Police officials revealed that an unidentified man opened fire outside the building and then sped away on a motorcycle.

Residents confirmed that the incident happened in the early morning at around 4.40 am. Police officials have launched a probe to identify the man and the motive behind such calculated behavior.

Salman Khan, according to a report by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), is one of the top 10 targets of the Bishnoi community led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail. Bishnoi has openly threatened that he will eliminate Salman for killing a black person who has offended the Bishnoi community.

After a threat call was made to Salman Khan in April of last year, his security was escalated to Y+. Even his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat letter from an unknown during his morning walk. Bishnoi even confirmed that his henchman Sampat Nehra surveilled the Sultan superstar’s Bandra residence, looking for opportunities for a potential hit. However, Nehra was captured by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police.

After Salman Khan’s security was increased last year, he talked about the threats on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat and said, “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (refers to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely; it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days.”

Currently, police officials and a forensic team have reached Galaxy Apartments and are investigating the whole matter, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning. Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Netizens have been reacting to the news with shock and disbelief. A user wrote, “Dear #MumbaiPolice, arrest them as early as possible and arrest the mastermind of this attack quickly. We’re praying for the safety of our beloved megastar #SalmanKhan.” Another comment read, “Is the Mumbai mafia raising its head again?” A third user wrote, “Despite the security, firing is unbelievable. Stay Safe, Salman Khan Bhai.” One more comment read, “Law & Order in Maharashtra is completely failed. Impose president rule immediately.”

Hopefully, Mumbai Police will find the culprit soon.

