Salman Khan was granted Y+ security last year after his father found a death threat letter during his morning walk. The superstar had also received a mail that alleged Canadian gangster Goldy Brar wanted to speak to him. Lawrence Bishnoi is said to be behind all the threats. Amid it all, two men have been arrested for breaking into SK’s farmhouse. Scroll below for all the details!

As per several reports, the incident took place on January 4. Two men were trying to enter Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. They climbed a tree adjacent to the boundary fence. When caught, the accused claimed they were fans and wanted to see the superstar.

Trespassers faked their IDs when caught at Salman Khan’s farmhouse

Now, there’s a twist in the tale because both men provided their fake names and Aadhar cards. Later identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing, they’re both currently in police custody.

Inspector Anil Patil, as per NDTV, has informed, “A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan’s Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done.”

The two men charged with trespassing are from different cities and allegedly traveled to Mumbai to see film stars.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s open threat to Salman Khan

Back in March 2023, Lawrence Bishnoi gave an interview from Tihar Jail and claimed his life goal was to kill Salman Khan. The superstar has already spent five years in prison in the Blackbuck case, but the gangster seemingly hasn’t forgiven him.

Mumbai Police had booked Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending death threats via mail to Salman. Bandra Police had registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of the IPC.

Security had been beefed up around Galaxy apartment, and the superstar was suggested to stay low-key for a while. He was only a month away from Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s release and was supposed to promote his Eid release extensively across the nation.

Salim Khan had received a chit warning Salman Khan’s murder

Before that, Salim Khan had received a chit on his morning walk. The veteran actor goes for a walk on the promenade every morning and is accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a specific bench where he sits to take a break mid-way. The gangsters had dropped a chit that read, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala).”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot to death in his car on May 29, 2022. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had taken responsibility for the murder in an unverified Facebook post.

