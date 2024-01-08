Animal may be a massive blockbuster, but the masses don’t necessarily agree with the thought process of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Javed Akhtar recently expressed his disappointment over the violent portrayal in the film. And now, Kangana Ranaut has indirectly slammed the regressive content in Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Scroll below for all the details!

There were multiple scenes in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film that left us triggered. From infidelity and Bobby Deol‘s intimate scene to the shoe-licking sequence, many felt the film was sending the wrong messages. Several Bollywood celebrities have also raised their voice against the storyline and dialogues, the latest being Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut feels Animal violently and disgracefully stripped women of their women dignity

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and slammed Animal without taking any names. She wrote, “The latest trend of films where women are reduced to mere flower on the wall, violently and disgracefully stripped of their dignity and clothes is beyond appalling. Reminds me of the time when I entered films, vulgar item numbers, quick in and out sleazy and dumb roles against older men were prevalent.”

Recalling projects like Tejas, Queen, and Fashion, Kangana Ranaut mentioned how she’s fought for pay parity and female-led projects. She also questioned Bollywood films for creating films against women’s empowerment.

Kangana Ranaut rejected films with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others

Many know that Kangana has rejected films against Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan. And she is now revealing the reason why.

She shared, “Went against big production houses like YRF and Dharma.

Said no to big heroes like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.

Not because I had anything personal against them, all for the cause of woman empowerment and today looking at the condition of women in films my heart sinks… is film industry only to blame for this? Audiences have no participation in this steep regression of women in films ?”

The latest trend of films where women are reduced to mere flower on the wall, violently and disgracefully stripped of their dignity and clothes is beyond appalling. Reminds me of the time when I entered films, vulgar item numbers, quick in and out sleazy and dumb roles against… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

The tweet received a mixed response. While most supported her strong words, Ranbir Kapoor fans began trolling her.

Kangana Ranut’s wild claims about Ranbir Kapoor

Previously, Kangana Ranaut has made some viral claims against Ranbir Kapoor. She did not take any names but gave hints enough to convince fans that she was talking about RK. The Manikarnika actress claimed the Sanju actor stalked her and even arrived at her house uninvited and made sexual advances.

Ranaut also called Kapoor a “womanizer” and “casanova” and claimed he forces his wife (Alia Bhatt) to dress up like her and make more female-led films as she does.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. She will be portraying the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical historical drama also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

