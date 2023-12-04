Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal has become the talking point owing to its plot, characters, and controversial storyline since its release on the big screens. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features other actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and others giving their best performances. The film, which is on a record-breaking spree, collected Rs 201.76 crore on its first weekend.

Amid all the positive reviews about the film, Bobby Deol was recently seen getting teary-eyed owing to the response he received from his fans on his character Abrar. During the Animal trailer launch, the actor expressed gratitude to Vanga for considering him for a role in the film. He had also revealed being out of work for a long time, which only ended after Animal came his way.

While Bobby Deol’s role in Animal is being lauded by one and all, a section of social media expressed their disappointment for his short screen presence. Now, he has reacted to his short screen time and confirmed that he was aware of the same when he signed the film. He further stated that it’s not the length of the role, but it is the character that has so much substance.

“I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing,” Bobby Deol told PTI.

In the same interview, he also opened up about the spin-off of his character, Abrar in Animal. Bobby Deol feels that people have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. “It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good,” he added.

