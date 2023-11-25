Animal has been roaring loud, and how! The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, dropped its first official trailer online, taking the web by storm. Ever since the film was announced, it’s been the talk of the town for the actor’s unrecognizable appearance and its edge-of-the-seat plot. Amid all the buzz around the film, the ticket prices of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial are inflated ahead of its release.

Helmed by the Kabir Singh director, the film has been in the making for quite some time. Slated to hit the big screens on December 1, it will mark a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Both the films are expected to attract their own set of audience, taking the ticket windows by storm. If you are planning to watch RK’s action drama, here’s how much you should be willing to pay.

Well, we were recently taken by surprise when we scrolled through the ticket booking app to look for the ticket prices for the upcoming film Animal. The ticket prices for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer in metro-Politian cities like Delhi and Mumbai are soaring high, as shocking as above Rs 2000. Yes, you heard that right!

As per BookMyShow, Animal ticket prices are costing around Rs 1560-2200 in Mumbai and Delhi which are 12.77% lower than Avatar 2. Reportedly, during its release in December 2022, the James Cameron directorial’s ticket prices were around Rs 2500. Owing to the hype around it, the film has been making headlines with its staggering advance booking with its mega release.

Meanwhile, Animal’s trailer has already set the social media buzzing. Be it Ranbir Kapoor’s never-seen-before look while Bobby Deol has got his fans wanting more with his beast avatar. Netizens also showered their love and praises on the first rushes, making them wait for the film with bated breath.

Helmed by the Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is produced by Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds long and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

