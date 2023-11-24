Ranbir Kapoor dropped a bomb trailer yesterday, and witnessing him unleash his wild side in Animal Trailer was such a spine-chilling experience that we cannot wait to witness his mad world in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. The trailer of the film, in 24 hours, has crossed 71.4 million views in all languages.

The Hindi version of the trailer has already hit 53 million views, and in total, the film has already entered the record, entering the list of top 10 most viewed trailers in 24 hours. The data, however, included the all language clause. Still, after the clause, RK has finally made it to the list.

While Animal has crossed Jawan’s prevue, it has failed to beat Prabhas and his biggie Adipurush, which sits at number 2 in the list as Kannada superstar Yash claims the top spot with KGF: Chapter 2. The story of Rocky Bhai garnered a whopping 106.5 million views and is the most viewed trailer in all the languages, creating a history!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal trailer has turned the third film with the maximum number of views in 24 hours after KGF: Chapter 2 and Adipurush. However, while Ranbir Kapoor could not match Prabhas’ Adipurush number, he has surely crossed the numbers of two Prabhas films – Radhe Shyam and Saaho.

Check out the list of the top 10 most viewed trailers in 24 hours in the history of Indian record books.

1. KGF: Chapter 2 – 106.5 Million

2. Adipurush – 74 Million

3. Animal – 71.4 Million

4. Radhe Shyam – 57.5 Million

5. Jawan (Prevue) – 55 Million

6. RRR – 51.1 Million

7. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 Million

8. Saaho – 49 Million

9. Cirkus – 45 Million

10. Samrat Prithviraj – 43.8 Million

While Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal trailer has garnered 71.4 million views in 24 hours, the film has raised interest and created a rage, witnessing him unleash his beast mode.

The film will release on December 1 and will clash with Vicky Kaushal‘s Sam Bahadur, where the actor plays Sam Manekshaw. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others. Glimpses and clips from the trailer have been making rounds on the internet.

You can check out the trailer here.

