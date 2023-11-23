Ranbir Kapoor is ready to take fans on a crazy ride with his upcoming film, Animal, and the intriguing trailer, which was dropped earlier today, has only added to fans’ anticipation. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has been written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for helming Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

After Ranbir recently opened up about how he always wanted to work with Vanga, which also influenced him to take on this challenging role in Animal, the filmmaker has now showered the actor with high praise, comparing him to the likes of celebrated actors, including, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Kamal Haasan.

In a conversation with PTI, Sandeep Reddy Vanga lauded Ranbir Kapoor’s acting abilities, hailing his screen presence and originality. He said, “Ranbir is a great actor; he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors; it is wrong to compare him to other actors. But I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Kamal Haasan. This man has no limitations.”

The Kabir Singh director further added that Ranbir is a very calm person and doesn’t get angry, contrary to the character he is playing in Animal. The filmmaker recalled how he would often ask the Brahmastra actor if he ever got angry while writing a rageful scene for Animal, but he always replied, “I don’t get angry, and Sandeep, this is the 7th or 9th time you are asking me this.”

Vanga further spoke at length about Kapoor’s enriching filmography and revealed that he was introduced to his work through Rockstar. The director went on to mention how he was so impressed by the film that he ended up watching two shows on the same day. “I loved him, and I told him about this. I never thought I would get to work with him,” he said.

Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second film concept-wise, and it chronicles a troubled father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld, with a poignant love story at the helm. The film will be released theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

