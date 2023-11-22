Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With just a week until the big release, Ranbir has been on a promotional spree, sharing more insights into his much-anticipated film. In a recent interview, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor opened up about his character in Animal, working with Anil Kapoor, and his future endeavors.

Animal, set to release on December 1, revolves around a complicated father-son bond, with the son trying to prove his mettle to his father while constantly craving fatherly affection from him. Backed by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi venture after the success of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh.

In a conversation with Variety, Ranbir Kapoor revealed he said yes to Animal because he was really drawn to the script of the film and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “It’s a unique and intense love story that immediately caught my attention,” he added.

Ranbir also opened up about the inevitable comparison between Animal and Kabir Singh, both featuring flawed characters that do not align with the quintessential hero-esque—who can do no wrong—image of the protagonist. The actor said that he has watched Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh and liked them, but clarified that his decision to choose Animal was not based on those films.

“I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful. However, my decision to accept ‘Animal’ was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga,” he asserted. The Shamshera actor promised that Animal will offer viewers a different experience with a new story at the helm, adding that he is excited to explore this “new dimension” in his decorated acting journey.

When asked whether his character in Animal resembles with the ‘tough and uncompromising’ protagonists of Vanga, the actor admitted that he does possess some traits typically associated with the filmmaker’s previous leading men. However, he added that the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character in Animal truly set him apart, asserting qualities like vulnerability and interpersonal conflict make him more relatable and human despite exhibiting strength and determination.

Ranbir also spoke about working with Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of his father in the film, and said it was an absolute delight and a tremendous learning experience. Calling it an unforgettable journey, the ‘Rockstar’ fame showered the veteran actor with high praise, hailing his ability to switch between emotions and bring his characters to life with authenticity.

Speaking about his future plans, Ranbir Kapoor hinted at taking a break and said that he wants to spend time with his family after the release of Animal. For the unversed, Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt, and the couple recently celebrated first birthday of their daughter, Raha.

