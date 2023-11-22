Fans were heartbroken when Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, was canceled. After shooting for almost two weeks, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star allegedly walked out due to ‘creative differences.’ There’s good news incoming this morning as Karan Johar has announced a new film with the actor and put an end to their alleged feud. Scroll below for all the details!

Dostana 2 was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. KJo even did a promotional shoot with the actors, and the pictures went viral all over the internet. After the fallout, Dharma Productions issued an official statement and confirmed they would be recasting for the project due to “professional circumstances.”

All we know about Karan Johar’s new film with Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle and announced an Independence 2025 release with Kartik Aaryan. Dharma Productions is joining hands with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for the project. The film will be directed by The Night Manager creator Sandeep Modi.

Karan Johar’s birthday wish for Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar also shared a special message for birthday boy Kartik Aaryan and Ekta Kapoor in his caption. He wrote, “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen. @ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!!!”

Netizens, especially Kartik Aaryan fans, had mixed reactions to the announcement.

A user wrote, “They ban Kartik initially and now they remove the ban. Karan filnally coming to his senses.”

Another commented, “So the hatchet is buried afterall, nice”

A fan wrote, “Ho gya wapas dosti? Good going Karan”

“Damn…Puri controversy barbaad kardi yar abb kyaa hoga media houses aur Bollywood haters ka,” a comment read.

Take a look at the announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The romantic drama earned 80.35 crores in its lifetime and turned out to be a plus affair at the box office.

He will be next seen in Chandu Champion, which co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Finally Takes Charge & Indirectly Snaps At Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday For Discussing Their Breakups On Koffee With Karan 8: “Relationship Agar Do Logon Ko Hai To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News