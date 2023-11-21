Salman Khan Hugs, Almost Kisses Journalist Friend At IFFI Goa, Fans React - Watch Video

Salman Khan fans are currently enjoying Tiger 3 in theatres. The response to the film has been massive and audiences are flocking to cinema halls to catch Tiger in action. While fans enjoy the film, Salman was recently spotted at IIFA Goa. The star looked handsome and many spotted him interacting with the media. However, one video of Bhaijaan is going viral on social media and it has everyone’s attention.

Bhaijaan fans were amused to see the star interacting with a senior journalist at The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Salman was accompanying his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her Bollywood debut with Farrey.

A video shared by a pap page shows Salman Khan playfully hugging and kissing a senior journalist on the forehead. Their fun banter has gone viral and fans are loving the Tiger actor’s interaction at IFFI Goa.

Watch the fun banter here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

One fan wrote, “My man is such a pookie bear,” while another commented, “Salman looking handsome.”

Talking about Tiger 3, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Released on 12th November, the film also features cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

For the uninitiated, Tiger 3 marks the events after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Ideally, it should have turned out to be the second biggest blockbuster in the franchise after Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, but looks like that won’t be possible.

SRK’s cameo in Tiger 3 has also garnered a lot of attention and fans are totally loving the TigerXPathaan crossover.

While the spy thriller was expected to do record-breaking business, the projected lifetime has already gone down considerably. The film can still make it to the 300 crore club as there’s no major competition until Animal arrives on 1st December and Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Dunki on December 22.

