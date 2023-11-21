After making her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone became the reigning queen of Bollywood, stealing many hearts. The diva, who enjoys a humongous fan following, recently became the talking point after she appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. After talking about being ‘allowed to see other men while dating Ranveer, ’ she was subjected to incessant trolling and criticism.

Soon after she began to trend on social media, netizens began digging old videos of her with ex-flames. The actress reportedly had a romantic relationship with Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Siddharth Mallya, and Ranbir Kapoor. In today’s throwback story, we bring you an old video of her on-stage performance that got Yuvi and Maahi to behave like teenagers. Scroll down for details.

While scrolling through Instagram, we recently got our hands on a video that sees the actress giving a dazzling performance at an award show. The clip opens with the Padmaavat actress grooving to her Chor Bazari song from her film Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. However, later, the camera pans to Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. It sees them behaving like teenagers, teasing each other and laughing their hearts out.

For those who don’t know, Maahi was deeply and madly in love with Deepika Padukone. However, he began distancing himself from the actress after rumors of her link-up with Yuvraj began making headlines. It was said that during the same year of her Bollywood debut, the former captain had confessed to having a crush on the actress.

Cut short to the present, MS Dhoni is happily married to Sakshi Dhoni, while Yuvraj Singh is married to Hazel Keech.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of films. She will begin her 2024 on a bombastic note as Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan will hit the big screens on Jan. Later, she has Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas and Singham Again with husband Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know.

