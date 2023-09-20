Shah Rukh Khan is a man who has zero haters. However, there are days when misunderstandings happen, and it seems like there was a huge one between the Pathaan star and Indian cricket marvel Yuvraj Singh. The cricketer once fired mean and brutal shots at SRK, and everyone was stunned.

However, it seemed like once, the cricketer was miffed with a crass joke cracked at him by SRK. However, the joke meant no harm, but Yuvi was hurt by it, and he made sure to retaliate with an even stronger comment on the Jawan superstar.

During one of his appearances on Rajat Sharma’s talk show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ Yuvraj Singh made a rather strange comment about the Pathaan actor. The cricketer once said, “Shah Rukh Khan ke paas ladkiyaan isliye nahi aati hain kyunki wo Karan Johar ke saath rehte hain.”

Yuvraj Singh, who is generally known for his cool attitude and fun banters saying something so mean is quite strange. However, the same interview disclosed his reason for getting so irked at SRK.

Rajat Sharma told him, “Shah Rukh Khan ne jab IPL ke awards diye jaa rahe the to unhone us waqt kaha tha ki ladkiyaan Yuvraj Singh ki deewani hain kyunki unki image casanova ki hai.”

The casanova term did not go down well with Yuvraj who said, “Dekhiye Shah Rukh Khan actor hain aur actor ko paise diye jaate hain bolne ke liye. To mujhe lagta hai Shah Rukh Khan ko kisi ne paise diye hain ye bolne ke liye, ye baat sahi nahi hai par.”

When asked why did he said the mean Karan Johar comment, Yuvi replied, “dekhiye ab mere upar itna bada allegation laga hai to mujhe bhi to koi bada allegation lagana padega naa. To saaf si baat hai, maine bol diya.”

The video clip has resurfaced on the internet and was shared on a Reddit thread on BollyBlindsNGossips. You can watch it here.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

