Atlee’s Jawan – starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as ‘father’ Captain Vikram Rathore and ‘son’ Jailer Azad, is wreaking havoc at the box office not only in India but also internationally. While the film has already garnered Rs 443.44 crore* via its Hindi version, as per reports just in, the action-thriller has now created history in South India.

As per the report, the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone co-starrer has surpassed the collections of SRK’s Pathaan in Southern India and has now achieved a milestone there. Read on to know more about the record it has created.

As per a Track Tollywood report, the Atlee directorial has created an all-time record in South India for a Bollywood movie. As per the article, the Atlee directorial has become the highest-grosser for Bollywood cinema in South India. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer achieved this feat by crossing the Rs 150 crore gross mark in South India. Jawan is the 1st ever Bollywood film to collect over Rs 150 crore gross in South India.

While Jawan has achieved this feat, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan, also had an impressive collection in South India. As per reports, the YRF spy film – that saw Salman Khan play Tiger in a pivotal cameo role, collected over Rs 130 crore from the South Indian states.

Looking at this feat of Jawan, it’s safe to say that the director’s brand and content worked well in the South market, leading to the film achieving this title.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

