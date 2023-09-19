What a photo finish it’s going to be in the race to become the highest grossing Hindi release of all time! Pathaan currently holds the record of being the one with 524.50 crores in its kitty.

The all time mega blockbuster had earned this record earlier this year when it broke all existing records. It had seemed that the record would stay for long but then Gadar 2 arrived and started setting quite a few records of its own. The one it was eyeing though the most was the crown of being the highest grossing Hindi film ever. It could well have reached there already a few days back itself but then Jawan arrived and thrashed all records left, right and center.

The good part is that the Sunny Deol starrer is still in the running and will eventually go past Pathaan [Hindi] lifetime for sure. It currently stands at 520.25 crores* and will now needs just a little over 4 crores to surpass Pathaan. However, it’s barely running at a show or two, which means it would be able to collect only few lakhs on a daily basis, and hence would take time to reach there.

On the other hand, Jawan is firing all cylinders and currently stands at 443.44 crores. The pace at which it’s going, it should end up crossing the 524.50 crores of Pathan by Sunday, hence turning out to be the highest grossing Hindi film of all times. This means that if Gadar 2 has to wear the crown of being the biggest ever for even a day, it would need to do so by Saturday. The film has just 5 days to reach there, which means it would be a photo finish for sure.

What do you think? Will Gadar 2 make it?

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

