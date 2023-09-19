Shah Rukh Khan is justifying the tag of ‘King Khan’ given to him by his fans. Known for his not-so-good phase till 2018, the superstar has made a historic comeback and with Jawan doing wonders at the box office, he has made a major impact on Star Ranking. Yes, he has surpassed Akshay Kumar and is now in the second spot on the chart, below Salman Khan. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

With Jawan entering the 400 crore club at the Indian box office with its Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan has been credited with 100 more points in the Star Ranking, taking his points tally to 1950. In the meantime, he has gone past Akshay Kumar’s 1900 points, thus pushing him to the 3rd position and himself grabbing the 2nd spot.

There’s no doubt that Jawan’s Hindi version will also enter the 500 club in India, pushing Shah Rukh Khan’s tally to 2050. With this, he’ll be just 500 points away from levelling Salman Khan’s 2550 points. This distance might be covered with Shah Rukh’s Dunki, which releases in December. However, there’s Tiger 3 releasing this Diwali, which will boost Salman’s points tally.

So, everything depends on how both Tiger 3 and Dunki perform at the Indian box office, as these films will decide if Salman Khan remains at the top or not. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

