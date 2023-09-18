After working together in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan and Karan Johar are set to reunite for director Vishnu Vardhan’s next. Still untitled, the film has garnered a lot of buzz owing to reports about its shooting schedule and the actors who will be potentially joining its cast.

For the unversed, different media reports have suggested that KJo’s production (Dharma Productions) is in talks with Trisha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anushka Shetty to come on board the film the ‘Tiger 3’ actor’s film. Now, there is a new update that cannot be missed. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent Pinkvilla, Vishnu Vardhan will begin the casting for the Salman Khan film in the first week of October. The insider said, “Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan Johar and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Army from October.”

As per reports, Salman Khan will be seen playing a paramilitary officer for the first time in his career in the Vishnu Vardhan-Karan Johar film, which is being touted to be based on one of the most heroic wins of India. The source revealed more details about the film, saying, “The script, screenplay, and dialogue draft are locked. Basic prep work is also done and Vishnu intends to dive completely into the world of this war-based action thriller from October.”

The source added, “The team is targeting to start the film with a brief schedule in the first half of December and then reunite for a marathon shoot in January.” As per the source, he has already started his prep work for the film and is “hitting the gym daily and following a strict diet” in order to get into shape to play a paramilitary officer.

As per the report, Dharma Production Film is likely to make all the official announcements regarding the upcoming Salman Khan film, its casting, and its release date in the coming two months.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Exclusive! Not Any Thalapathy Vijay’s Character But Atlee Chooses Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore To Be His Best Till Date, Teases An Origin-Story Spinoff Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News