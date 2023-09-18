Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted at her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on Monday. The actress, who always puts her best foot forward in fashion, was dressed in a blue fringe dress as she posed for the shutterbugs before entering the party.

While some people appreciated her outfit, a certain section of the netizens noticed the National Award winning actress wearing lipstick and started questioning her if her husband Ranbir Kapoor was okay with that.

One user said, “Wipe it off’ didn’t happened today!” while another wrote, “Poor girls brutually treated by Ranbir and threw out of house for putting lipstick”. A third comment read, “Why she is wear so much lipsticks.. Where is ranbir?”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

This comes after Alia Bhatt created a stir on social media last month by revealing that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor likes her natural lip colour and often asks her to “wipe off” her lipstick. In the video, which was posted by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia can be seen giving all her fans a glimpse of how she applies the lipstick. While applying lipstick on her lips, the ‘Brahmastra’ actress likes to move her mouth across the lipstick instead of moving the lip shade across her mouth.

Alia said, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird”. However, then, she rubs it off for a muted colour to her lips. After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt says, “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick.”

Alia Bhatt’s makeup tutorial also added, “I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.” This prompted the fans to tag Ranbir Kapoor as a toxic husband as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Meanwhile, some of the netizens also trolled her for apparently copying Deepika Padukone’s style. One said, “Bechari kaisi dikhne lagi hai.. trying to copy Deepika,” while another said, “Why she looking like deepika padukone?” A third comment read, “She is trying to copy Deepika. She should retain her identity”. One user said, “Alia bhatt is a wannabe Deepika Padukone”.

