Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one Bollywood film that everyone has been talking about right now. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, with Deepika Padukone’s cameo. While there were rumours that the film’s cast was paid a whopping amount of salaries, in a recent interview, DP revealed that she didn’t charge a penny for the SRK starrer, giving an insightful yet heartwarming response to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jawan has already been breaking records at the box office and surpassed many biggies within the first week of its release. The film has crossed over 600 crores worldwide and is still going strong, and it seems like the SRK fever won’t come down anytime soon.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, there were rumours that Deepika Padukone charged a whopping amount of Rs 15-30 crores for her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, but it was all lies. Reportedly, the actress didn’t charge a penny! That’s correct.

In an interview with The Week, she was asked if she charges money for special appearances in her films and said, “No, I don’t.” Deepika Padukone further added, “I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty.”

The actress spoke about her equation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and said, “We are each other’s lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other.”

Deepika Padukone concluded, “I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

