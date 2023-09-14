Who doesn’t love a superhero? Over the years, Hollywood has given movie buffs many iconic characters to cherish, building an impeccable legacy that will last generations. Most of us look up to superheroes as beacons of strength and resilience at an age where everything appears to have turned obstructive. We love Robert Downy Jr.’s Iron Man, and we would give up on anything to be friends with ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot.

Tony Stark as Iron Man is irreplaceable, and so is Ezra Miller as The Flash. Never in our wildest dreams, we would ever dare to replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. But, what human minds fail to envisage, Artificial Intelligence envisions. AI has reimagined our favourite actresses as various superheroes, and NGL, they do make for a good treat to watch.

Gal Gadot as Batgirl

Gal Gadot’s Diana in ‘Wonder Woman’ was everything – she was fierce, independent, and highly skilled. Rather than showing off her skills to one-up her allies, Diana was endearing and humble, and Gal did justice to every frame as the story progressed. These exact qualities prove that she would be the Bat Girl of our dreams, resonating with common people while rising to the occasion to become the hero they did not know they needed.

Angeline Jolie as Wonder Woman

We all remember Angelina Jolie as our beloved Maleficent – who maintained a strong front but was soft as a feather at heart. One of the highlights of Angie’s prolific career, the film exhibited the range that she has as an actor. No wonder she would make for a perfect Wonder Woman.

Scarlett Johannson as Superwoman

In a world otherwise dominated by male superheroes, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow stood out with her heroic antics. Her covert intelligence and ability to sacrifice herself for the people she loves made her one of the most loved figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Her super strength and quick-thinking abilities make her the perfect choice for DC’s Superwoman.

Amber Heard as The Flash

As the princess of Xebel in Aquaman, Amber Heard channeled her inner warrior on screen, proving she has the ability to take control when bestowed with power, and we would any day pay to watch her as The Flash on the big screen.

Katrina Kaif as Captain America

Honest, Humble, and Hard-working – Katrina Kaif and Captain America already have many things in common. Despite it being a distant dream, we would be manifesting for Kat to take on the role of Captain every single day going forward.

Jennifer Aniston as Spider-Girl

With her girl-next-door image, we don’t think anybody but Jennifer Aniston would fit the part of the Spider-Girl. Her quick wit and charm will further add to the quality already instilled in Spiderman. Also, Jenny would absolutely rock that Spider-Girl costume.

Check out all the above mentioned actresses as superheroes in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Which actresses would you want to see as a superhero? Let us know in the comment section below.

