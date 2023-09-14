Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released earlier this year and was well received by MCU fans. The film – the third and final instalment of James Gunn’s franchise, featured Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprising their GOTG characters. But Zoe initially assumed her character would have much less screen time given her fate in Avengers: Endgame.

For those who don’t remember, Gamora, who was originally part of the Guardians, was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War in order to get the Soul Stone. In Avengers: Endgame, a different version of her character was seen – one who was never part of GOTG. In this film, Zoe returns as the latter character and joins the gang in an outer space adventure. Now she’s opened up about the status quo change for her character and how grateful she is to have gotten quality screen time in the film.

As reported by Comic Book, in the new Marvel Studios Assembled documentary about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Zoe Saldana got candid about her appearance in the film and how she thought she would have just a couple of small scenes because of the changes in her character. She said, “I’m surprised Gamora is in this instalment as much because I immediately knew what had happened in Avengers.”

Zoe Saldana continued, “I was just like, well, it would be an honour to at least come for two scenes and then bid everyone farewell but I was deeply surprised and really grateful that I got to play, that Gamora really has a lot to do and a lot to sort of observe.”

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress added, “The Gamora of Volume 1 will have a lot more in common with the Gamora of Volume 3 for sure. Even though they have these experiences lived, you know, with the other Gamora, they feel familiar to her, but she doesn’t understand why. So, it’s a very confusing concept for her. But I do find this Gamora very exciting because she’s very independent and she’s really wild. She’s different. There’s a spunk to her that Gamora never really had.”

Were you happy seeing Zoe Saldana return as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

