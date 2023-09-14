American actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has been on the receiving end or returning to work on The Drew Barrymore Show, her daytime talk show, during the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes. Amidst this Jennifer Aniston is also facing backlash on social media. Read on to know the full story.

Production for its third season concluded in April 2023, mere weeks before the commencement of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in early May. The serendipitous timing might have misled some into thinking that the show had suspended operations indefinitely in support of the strike, when, in fact, it was simply observing its customary summer break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consequently, when the actress revealed that The Drew Barrymore Show would be resuming on Monday, September 18, it sparked a degree of criticism and confusion. Drew Barrymore shared an Instagram post about resuming her talk show amid the actor and writers strike, some celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Garner, Lily Collins and Kristen Bell had liked the post. By Wednesday, Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell appeared to have unliked the post, but Jennifer Aniston’s, along with Delevingne and Collins, remained.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Voice actor Rebecca Norfolk posted on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the celebrities who had liked Barrymore‘s Instagram post explaining her show’s return. This action triggered a wave of backlash. She wrote “V interesting which celebs liked Drew Barrymore’s scabbing Insta post,” as the caption.

V interesting which celebs liked Drew Barrymore’s scabbing Insta post pic.twitter.com/uJcQwmFBG2 — Rebecca Norfolk (@RebeccaNorfolk) September 11, 2023

Soon after Norfolk shared the post, many netizens reacted calling out Aniston. A user wrote, “Jenn Aniston needs to watch her double-tapping lately.” This comment prompted her to comment, “This is why she’s been so concerned about being cancelled (sic) – she can’t control her likes.”

A few netizens commenting on Norfolk’s post speculated that celebrities may have automated likes configured on their accounts. Meanwhile, another commenter defended Barrymore’s choice, attributing it to actors’ eagerness and longing to return to work. Norfolk responded with, “Yeah, obviously, but you don’t cross a picket line and you don’t scab.”

Here are some reactions:

Jennifer Aniston always up to something shady 👀 — Vale  (@ValeWolf) September 12, 2023

On God I don’t think Aniston reads posts she just be liking pictures — Thomas Moore (@TomAandTom1) September 12, 2023

Yeah, obviously, but you don’t cross a picket line and you don’t scab. — Rebecca Norfolk (@RebeccaNorfolk) September 12, 2023

Jenn Aniston needs to watch her double-tapping lately — Sasha 🧣🧁 (@Saucydragonfly) September 11, 2023

Jennifer Anniston ‘I didnt mean to like that post im so sorry’ 🙄 — Larrybud (@ItsLarrybudd) September 12, 2023

cara always at the scene of the crime — lou 🪩 (@l0ul0uthef00l) September 12, 2023

Along with Jennifer Aniston, Cara Delevingne also faced the heat for liking Drew Barrymore’s post that explained her show’s return.

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cosy With Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband Justin Theroux During US Open Final, Netizens React “She Has A Weird Habit Of Hooking Up With Her Friend’s Exes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News