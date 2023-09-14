Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent had a hard time casting young Aurora in the film as every child would get scared of Jolie’s getup, and it was ultimately played by her own daughter Vivienne; this is almost known to everybody. But not many knew that the part played by her was initially offered to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, but she declined the offer for this reason. Scroll below to know the deets.

The first film in the franchise came out in 2014 and gave an interesting take on the popular fairytale of Sleeping Beauty on which the film was inspired, and Jolie slayed into the role of the evil fairy. It showed a different side of the character and the reason behind her drastic step and the spell she put on Aurora.

In 2014, in an interview with Elle, Angelina Jolie revealed that she asked Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to play the role, but she refused it. Jolie said, “I asked Shiloh about being Aurora, and she laughed in my face. She said she’d be a horned creature.” It ultimately was played by her youngest daughter, Vivienne. For the unversed, Viv and Shiloh are only two years apart in age, with the former being younger than the latter.

In 2012, a report by US Weekly also shed light on why Shiloh Jolie Pitt declined the role of young Aurora in Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent. A source close to the development said that she was supposed to be in it, “but she was bored and not in the mood during the day her part was supposed to happen, so she ended up not being in the film.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a splitting image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and people love to see her with Jolie, and whenever they step out together, people can’t stop gushing over them. Vivienne and Jolie looked adorable in the film, and we are pretty sure Shiloh would have looked equally cute in it.

