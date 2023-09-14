Meghan Markle has joined her husband, Prince Harry as, earlier this week, she jetted off to Germany to attend the Invictus Games, two days late. The Duchess of Sussex addressed the audience at the event and revealed how she had to look after her two kids in LA and stay back for two more days. While the former actress was in high spirits as she attended the games with her husband while casually dressed, what caught people’s attention was that Meghan did not have her engagement ring on. After Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, is this couple also heading to split up? Scroll down to read the scoop.

After dating for a while, Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot in a royal ceremony at Windsor Castle, UK, in May 2018. However, following several controversies, the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to LA. They have two children, Archie and Lilibet, with whom they live in their Montecito mansion.

Ahead of flying to Germany, Meghan Markle was spotted driving to In-N-Out Burger to grab a bite along with one of her friends. As she flew to attend the games, she was seen having a good time with her husband, Prince Harry. The two also indulged in some PDA during the event, but one thing bothered their fans.

During the swimming event at the games, the former Suits star was in the stands cheering for the contestants. She was casually dressed in a black caped-sleeve dress with her hair tied in a messy way. Meghan Markle looked stunning in light makeup with smokey eyes. Per Mirror UK, she hid her mouth with both hands and placed them on her face out of excitement for the event several times. She did not have her engagement ring on, which has been a subject of debate for a while now.

Meghan Markle has been spotted not wearing the ring several times in recent weeks, making it a topic of discussion among people. However, a People report says that her diamond ring is getting repaired after one of the placements were loosened.

For the unversed, Prince Harry himself designed the ring for his ladylove with the popular jeweller Cleave and Company. The ring had a large centre-cut diamond sourced from Botswana. It also has two side diamonds from Harry’s mother and Princess Diana’s remarkable jewellery collection.

