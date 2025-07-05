Before they were Hollywood’s picture-perfect couple, Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas had a moment that belongs straight in a teen rom-com – awkward, sweet, and surprisingly bold. Gigi didn’t just reveal this throwback. She gave us the whole adorable breakdown.

It goes back to the 2008 Grammys. Gigi, just 13 at the time, caught Joe’s eye. He didn’t waste time. “We met at the Grammys when I was 13 years old,” Gigi shared in a Periscope stream (via Teen Vogue). “And he asked me to a baseball game, and I said no.”

That’s not just any “no.” That’s a “turning down Joe Jonas at the peak of Jonas Brothers fame” kind of no. However, it wasn’t about the fame or the moment. Gigi just had school the next day. “I was so nervous; I literally didn’t even know what it meant to hang out with a boy,” she added. “And also, Grammys are on a Sunday, and I didn’t want to tell him that I had school the next day, so I was like, ‘No, maybe next time.'”

Gigi Hadid Met Joe Jonas at 13, And the Rest Was Almost History

Joe, though, didn’t just vanish into the pop star mist. With no phones on them at the time, he scribbled his number on a piece of paper and handed it to her mom. The 30-year-old revealed they then became good friends.

You know, folks, this is the kind of origin story that’s almost just too sweet to believe. Joe was 19, already a chart-topper with hits like Burnin’ Up, and one-third of Disney royalty. Gigi was a teen who’d barely started modeling and definitely wasn’t ready for date nights at baseball stadiums.

And yet, here we are, years later, watching their lives intersect in a full-circle moment. While the duo didn’t last forever, the memory still makes for an internet gem.

So yes, Joe Jonas once gave Gigi Hadid his number on a scrap of paper. And no, she didn’t go to the game. But somewhere between Camp Rock and Cake by the Ocean, these two had a moment that we won’t forget.

