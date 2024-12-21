Nick Jonas threw his name in the ring to replace Ben Affleck as Batman. When HYPEBEAST asked fans who should replace Affleck in The Batman, Jonas jumped in with the boldest moves: “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.” And, honestly, we kinda loved the confidence.

Affleck has been Batman since 2016 Batman v Superman. After Justice League flopped, personal struggles, and a messy DCEU, Affleck wasn’t keen on sticking around. By Jan. 2019, Affleck was out. That left the door open for a fresh Batman, and director Matt Reeves was looking for someone younger. Enter Nick Jonas.

Of course, Nick Jonas wasn’t the only one eyeing the cape. Fans threw out names like Armie Hammer, Michael B. Jordan, and Christian Bale. But Nick wasn’t just a name in the crowd. He took to Instagram and made his case loud and clear with that now-legendary comment. “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.” Yeah, let’s just let that sink in.

But wait, it wasn’t the first time Nick threw his superhero dreams into the mix. Back in 2017, when there was talk of a Nightwing movie, Jonas was all in, saying he’d love to bring Dick Grayson to life. He even teased that fans thought he’d be perfect for it. Nothing ever came of it, but that didn’t stop him from keeping the flame alive.

Fast forward to Batman being up for grabs, and Nick Jonas was ready. In fairness, he did fit the bill for the younger, fresh-faced Bruce Wayne that Reeves was looking for. But let’s be honest—fans had a very different vision of who should wear the cowl. Batman’s usually a brooding, dark character, and Jonas was more about that guy from the Jonas Brothers.

Still, it wasn’t a completely outlandish idea. After all, when Affleck was first cast as Batman, the internet was not having it. But Affleck proved everyone wrong. Could Nick have done the same? Honestly, who knows? But it’s fun to imagine. Maybe The Batman would’ve had more of a Jumanji vibe, with Nick Jonas battling crime and maybe cracking a joke or two.

In the end, the role went to Robert Pattinson. And Nick Jonas? Well, he’s still out here living his pop star dream. But damn, what a ride it could’ve been if he’d put on the cape. Maybe next time, Nick. Or maybe not. But we’ll always wonder.

