You know the MCU isn’t playing around when politics meets gamma radiation. As you must know, in Captain America: Brave New World, President Ross swaps his polished suits for a monstrous Red Hulk transformation after an assassination attempt goes sideways.

And let’s be honest, watching Ross, played by Harrison Ford, go from commander-in-chief to a raging greenish-red powerhouse is bound to be wild. But the big mystery? How did he even get those Hulk powers in the first place?

Ford has just dropped a juicy hint about some dark forces pulling the strings, and this movie’s already giving us more intrigue than a spy thriller.

Harrison Ford Teases Red Hulk’s Background In Captain America: Brave New World

In an exclusive chat with Empire, Harrison Ford gave us a little taste of what’s to come for President Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Ford teased that Red Hulk, the mighty, greenish-red powerhouse we’ll see in the film, isn’t exactly in control of his own transformation. Apparently, something or someone is pulling the strings behind Ross’ Gamma-fueled fury, making his rampage less of a personal choice and more of a sinister influence.

He said, “I don’t think I want to go very much into what the mechanism is and how he is being controlled. I don’t think that there’s a choice. Didn’t feel like it at the time.” We’ll have to wait to see how Red Hulk plays out.

Who Is Red Hulk?

Red Hulk is like Marvel’s version of “fighting fire with fire,” but with way more gamma and a lot of cosmic drama. Once General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a military big shot with a serious beef against Bruce Banner and his Hulk, Ross became the Red Hulk, a powerhouse with a whole new set of abilities.

While Hulk’s raw strength might win in a wrestling match, Red Hulk brings the heat with cosmic origins and some serious mind games behind the scenes. He’s a mix of self-made monster and cosmic pawn, all while trying to keep a grip on whatever humanity he has left.

