Harrison Ford joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Red Hulk might be exciting for the fans, but simultaneously, it is supremely confusing. The actor who laid the groundwork in Indiana Jones movies is taking over the late William Hurt’s place as Thunderbolt Ross. But didn’t he recently admit to never playing his titular role in a billion-dollar franchise ever again?

Given Ford’s age, he was settling for less physically demanding roles such as Paul in Shrinking, but it seems the actor wants to feel that adrenaline rush just like his role in Indiana Jones, and that’s why he’s ready to play the comic character.

Harrison Ford On Joining MCU As Red Hulk

During an interview with GQ, Harrison Ford opened up about what made him join the MCU. He said, “This is the Marvel universe, and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town. I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides those we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it. It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate. I’m participating in a new part of the business that, at least, I think is producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that.”

Well, his response gives a refreshing perspective, given his 40-year-long career.

Will Harrison Ford Star In Other MCU Projects?

Following Ford’s confirmation of starring as Red Hulk in MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World, fans are wondering if his debut in the million-dollar franchise would mean his appearance in other Marvel projects. As of now, there’s been no official word. Fans speculate that he might appear in the upcoming Thunderbolts, but it’s not yet confirmed.

