Jessica Alba gained stardom in the early 2000s, becoming a household name after appearing in films like Dark Angel, Fantastic Four, and Honey. As a young actress, she often had to put up with Hollywood’s challenging landscape, recalling her experiences regarding masculine energy and feeling the need to protect herself.

Jessica Alba On Keeping Predators Away

Jessica Alba debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sue Storm in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie. Reflecting on her struggling days in the industry, the actress once opened up on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace and shared her thoughts on being considered a sex symbol.

She said, “I guess I understood I needed to help sell the product. They sell it how they do, so I understood it as a business decision and a strategy. And so, I was able to distance myself from it. But I guess, you know, you can’t change other people’s minds about what they may or may not think of you.”

Alba further admitted that despite her job making her nervous, she kept her calm and accepted the fact that nothing is wrong with owning her sexuality.

Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked about the pressures of being taken advantage of in the industry. She said, “At that time, I felt like I was very much having to put up this armor of masculinity and masculine energy so I wouldn’t, you know, be preyed on because there were a lot of predators in Hollywood from age 12 to 26.”

Alba continued expressing that her strategy helped keep the predators away and displayed herself as a warrior. She adopted a solid attitude to navigate the industry’s challenges, projecting toughness and language that conveyed her defiance. This helped her create a barrier that protected her from potential exploitation by others. Alba made herself “as unavailable as possible” to avoid being taken advantage of by predators like Harvey Weinstein.

Jessica Alba On Finding New Purpose In Life

In the same interview, Alba opened up about her entrepreneurial career move and how she is focused on her career change after her first child.

She said, “I thought about my purpose differently. And I started to assess what was bringing me joy and what I felt, at that time, a little bit… draining.”

Alba is also the co-founder of The Honest Company.

