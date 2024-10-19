Does Zendaya's MJ Know More About the Multiverse Than She's Letting On in Spider-Man?

Zendaya’s MJ’s been through a lot since Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since Tom Holland’s Peter Parker happened in Spider-Man: Homecoming, their story’s been one of the MCU’s most touching—and tragic—romances. But the real kicker? Does MJ know more about the Multiverse than she’s letting on? Marvel’s latest No Way Home, The Official Movie Special Book, has got us all in our feelings, and Zendaya’s reflections might hint at some hidden layers of her character.

It’s not just the Multiverse that’s tangled. MJ’s relationship with Peter is the same. Unlike other MCU love stories—like Tony Stark and Pepper Potts or Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter—MJ and Peter’s romance barely got off the ground before it got obliterated. With the Multiverse cracking open, Peter had to make the ultimate sacrifice by erasing the world’s memory of his existence. And poof! MJ, once the girl who knew every little detail about the web-slinger, now doesn’t even know he exists. Ouch.

Zendaya opened up in the book about the gut-wrenching short-lived romance between MJ and Peter. She said, “The heartbreaking thing, for me, as someone who cares about Peter and MJ, is that they probably got just a few weeks to enjoy being kids in a new relationship and in love…and then everything explodes in their face. I was like, ‘No, they deserve happiness!'” The star’s candid words bring to light just how much potential was lost in their budding relationship.

And she didn’t stop there. Zendaya delved into the foundation of MJ and Peter’s connection, reminiscing on how MJ’s love for Peter wasn’t just surface-level—it ran deep. “I think what’s important is they [MJ and Peter] love each other for who they are. It’s clear from the first movie that she’s probably loved him long before she realized he was Spider-Man,” she noted. This wasn’t about falling for a superhero; MJ adored the boy beneath the mask, quirks and all.

Zendaya also spoke about the on-screen magic of their dynamic, highlighting how MJ’s cynical, “glass half empty” worldview blended with Peter’s relentless optimism. It’s that perfect opposites-attract vibe that makes their relationship so relatable. “What’s cool is [MJ and Peter] each understand each other on a real human level, which allows them to be more vulnerable,” she explained. Vulnerability in a superhero movie? That’s a win for all of us!

As for MJ’s future in the MCU, there’s a little clue in No Way Home with fans buzzing. During that heart-crushing coffee shop scene, MJ shares a moment with Peter—a “flicker of déjà vu,” as the script describes. Deep down, it’s almost as if she knows that something is off, that there’s more to Peter than meets the eye. Could MJ have retained some hidden memories of her time with Peter? Or is the Multiverse slowly nudging her towards the truth?

Off-screen, though, Zendaya and Tom Holland’s chemistry became more than scripted lines. The duo’s real-life romance blossomed in the background despite one producer’s warnings to keep it strictly professional. Well, love doesn’t follow studio rules.

And while fans wait eagerly for Spider-Man 4, there’s yet to be a set release date on the calendar. With Marvel’s lineup looking busier than a Spider-Verse portal, a 2026 release seems okay.

Until then, here’s the big question: Does MJ know more than she’s letting on about the Multiverse? Zendaya’s words hint at layers to MJ’s character that even Peter might not see coming. One thing’s for sure—there’s more to this story, and the game’s far from over.

