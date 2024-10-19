Could Timothée Chalamet's Character in Dune Be Hiding a Dark Prophecy That Could Change the Course of the Universe?

Hold onto your still suits, folks! Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides might be the chosen one of Arraki. But what if there’s some dark prophecy lurking in the dunes?

Paul Atreides already owns the big screen in Dune: Part One (2021). He made a fiery comeback in Dune: Part Two (2024). He’s also booked for Dune 3, which draws from Frank Herbert’s Dune: Messiah. But the real kicker? Dune: Prophecy’s ready to step away from Paul’s heroic saga to dive deep into the Bene Gesserit’s shadowy origins. This prequel is based on Sisterhood of Dune by Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert. It rewinds the clock by a casual 10,000 years, unearthing the very foundations of this power-wielding sisterhood.

As much as we’d love to see Chalamet weave his way into this new series, the timeline throws some serious shade on that idea. Paul Atreides’ saga is lightyears ahead of the events unfolding in Dune: Prophecy. This show is about Bene Gesserit’s early moves, tracing how they rose from the galaxy’s back alleys to pull the ultimate puppet strings. Don’t wholly count him out. There’s always a shot, and they’ll sneak in some unused Chalamet footage in trippy flash forwards or dream sequences. Imagine seeing him pop up when you least expect it. It will be fun.

And let’s talk cast. Chalamet’s name might be missing, but Dune: Prophecy has lined up some stellar replacements like Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, and Olivia Williams. These new players are stepping into a world where the Bene Gesserit’s grand manipulations are just starting to sprout. Think of it as the House of the Dragon twist on Game of Thrones—same universe, brand-new chaos.

Diving Into the Bene Gesserit’sGesserit’s Twisted Prophecies

While Dune: Prophecy digs into the Bene Gesserit’s origins, it also drops breadcrumbs that might explain the prophecy haunting Paul’s rise to power. Remember, Paul’s mom, Lady Jessica, was supposed to deliver a daughter for the sisterhood’s ultimate chess game—a daughter destined to unite noble houses. But nope, Jessica had other plans and brought Paul into the world instead, turning the whole prophecy on its head and setting the stage for a galactic shakeup.

The big question: Could Dune: Prophecy expose the first threads of this ancient plot? Emily Watson and Olivia Williams will play power-driven Harkonnen leaders tied to the Bene Gesserit. Their roles might connect the dots between these ancient conspiracies and the epic saga that hits warp speed 10,000 years later.

This isn’t just another origin story—it’s a full-on excavation into the Bene Gesserit’s manipulative playbook that eventually paved the way for Paul Atreides’ rise. How will the shadowy seeds they planted so long ago shape the future of Dune? Buckle up because this ride through space and time will get wilder.

