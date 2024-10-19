The Witcher: Delving into the Complex and Confusing Facts Surrounding Geralt of Rivia!

Based on the popular book series The Witcher, written by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher quickly became a fan favorite with its themes of rich fantasy and complex characters. The Polish-American show is inspired by medieval times and explores the story of Geralt of Rivia, portrayed by Henry Cavill.

The legendary character is described as a brooding and skilled monster hunter known as a Witcher, whose journey is defined by his moral dilemmas, fierce combat abilities, and stoic demeanor. While the white-haired protagonist has come a long way from video games to television and novels, there’s no doubt his fans would love to know some facts about the mysterious monster slayer.

In Season 1 of The Witcher, Geralt surprisingly took help from a djinn to cure his insomnia. His character certainly hooked most viewers to binge-watch the show, leading to his condition. Anyway, in the first season of The Witcher, Geralt confessed that he has insomnia and is looking for a djinn who can cure his sleeping problem. At the same time, he gets his hand on one; his fight with Jaskier results in the creature breaking free and injuring them. Desperate for a solution, Geralt seeks help to deal with the unleashed creature. This chaotic turn of events also left the fans wondering why he opted for such an extreme way to cure his insomnia.

Undoubtedly, Geralt and Yennefer’s romance in The Witcher was the perfect part of the whole show. However, fans were confused when Geralt continued to trust Yennefer after her repeated betrayals. Although their relationship has always been fraught with manipulation, the mighty savior saved her multiple times, only for her to deceive him and abandon him during their encounter with Villentretenmerth. Not only this, Geralt even trusted Yennefer with Ciri’s protection after Rience discovers them at Melitele, which baffled the viewers even more.

Another confusing fact about Geralt of Rivia is his decision to kill his close friend, Eskel, given their deep bond. Beginning to doubt his choices now, well, viewers felt the same! From the beginning of the series, it is clear how Geralt values his friendship. But his decision to drive a sword into Eskel’s chest without looking for other options was appalling for the viewers.

Moving on, Geralt’s philosophy on Evil is encapsulated in one of Sapkowski’s most iconic quotes, “Evil is evil. Lesser, greater, middling… it makes no difference.” Of course, Geralt would believe that all Evil is equally condemnable and would instead not choose when faced with such a decision. This decision reflects his moral compass.

