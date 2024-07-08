It’s been a year since the last season of The Witcher dropped on Netflix and swooned away its fans with an epic ending. While the upcoming seasons are deep in production in the UK, the fantasy drama dropped a bombshell after revealing that Henry Cavill won’t return to the show and that Liam Hemsworth will be taking over as Geralt of Rivia. Nevertheless, it is going to be another fascinating season.

Back in April, Netflix shared that The Witcher Seasons 4 and 5 are being shot back-to-back and include an exciting new addition: Hemsworth. Based on the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, the upcoming two seasons will adapt three remaining books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

As we wait for The Witcher Season 4 new updates, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the release date of The Witcher Season 4 but ensured that it is on its way. Besides, with the filming taking place in 2024, it’s not likely that the production will be wrapped before 2025 begins.

The Witcher Season 4 Cast

The Witcher Season 4 cast will see the return of several familiar faces, including Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Anna Shaffer as Triss, Wilson Mbomio as Dara, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, and Cassie Clare as Phillipa.

The newcomers include Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Bart Edwards as Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr, Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Leo Bonhart as Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy as Skellen, Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, Hugh Skinner as Radovid, and Meng’er Zhang as Milva.

The Witcher Season 4 Plot

According to Netflix, “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out Season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, who are separated and traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.”

The Witcher Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

